    AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Secretary Thanks Troops and USS Normandy visits Greece

    ITALY

    12.28.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter 

    AFN Naples

    Radio news highlighting NATO Secretary thanking troops and USS Normandy port visit in Greece. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas Carter)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 05:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78086
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110063052.mp3
    Length: 00:02:18
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Radio News - NATO Secretary Thanks Troops and USS Normandy visits Greece, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nato
    Greece
    USS Normandy
    US Navy

