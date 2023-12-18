Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DJOTY Scoped Hour – AFN Wiesbaden - SPC Stine - 11/16/2023

    DJOTY Scoped Hour – AFN Wiesbaden - SPC Stine - 11/16/2023

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    12.16.2023

    Audio by Spc. Zack Stine 

    AFN Wiesbaden

    AFN Wiesbaden Spc. Zack Stine AFN Europe DJ of the Year submission. Stine is an AFN broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Wiesbaden. A scoped hour is one hour of a live radio show, edited to remove the majority of music and commercials in order to showcase the DJ's show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution for a panel of judges.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 05:01
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 78081
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110063044.mp3
    Length: 00:10:18
    Artist Spc. Zack Stine
    Year 2023
    Genre Spoken
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DJOTY Scoped Hour – AFN Wiesbaden - SPC Stine - 11/16/2023, by SPC Zack Stine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden
    AFN Wiesbaden
    DJOTY

