AFN Aviano Radio News: Rapid Airfield Damage and Recovery

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the Rapid Airfield Damage and Recovery training conducted by the 31st Civil Engineering Squadron and Italian Army at Aviano Air Base. This first of its kind joint training demonstrates the Air Force’s ability to quickly repair damaged airfields. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)