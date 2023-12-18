Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAHRAIN

    12.17.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alec Kramer 

    AFN Bahrain

    Two-minute newscast covering the NSA Bahrain, Ministry of Interior Conduct Emergency Response Exercise and NAVADMIN 296/23. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alec R. Kramer)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 05:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78058
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110061371.mp3
    Length: 00:01:59
    Artist MC2 Jon Nye
    Album Defense Media Activity - AFNE
    Year 2022
    Genre Newscast
    Location: BH
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20230913-AFN-Bahrain-Report20230913-AFN-Bahrain-Report20231016_17-AFN-Bahrain-Report, by PO2 Alec Kramer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN BAHRAIN
    NEWSCASTS
    BAHRAIN BEAT

