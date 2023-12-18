2023 AFN Bahrain DJ of the Year Submission - MC2 Jonathan Nye

231219-N-LX270-1001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 19, 2023) Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye AFN Europe DJ of the Year submission. A scoped one hour of a live radio show, edited to remove the majority of music and commercials in order to showcase the DJ's show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution for a panel of judges. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)