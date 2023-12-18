Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 AFN Bahrain DJ of the Year Submission - MC2 Jonathan Nye

    2023 AFN Bahrain DJ of the Year Submission - MC2 Jonathan Nye

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    12.19.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    231219-N-LX270-1001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MANAMA, Bahrain (Dec. 19, 2023) Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye AFN Europe DJ of the Year submission. A scoped one hour of a live radio show, edited to remove the majority of music and commercials in order to showcase the DJ's show preparation, board fundamentals, and overall execution for a panel of judges. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 04:10
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 78057
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110061255.mp3
    Length: 00:05:50
    Year 2023
    Genre Recording
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 AFN Bahrain DJ of the Year Submission - MC2 Jonathan Nye, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    AFN
    Bahrain
    DJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT