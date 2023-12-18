Terry Bradshaw Holiday Shout Out

Terry Bradshaw speaks to the service members stationed overseas about how he doing, how the NFL has reached Europe and thanking the service member during the holiday season. (U.S. Army Audio by SGT Kevin Henderson)