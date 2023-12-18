DJOTY Scoped Hour – AFN Bavaria - SSG Joyner aka MellyRock- 11/30/2023

AFN Bavaria's Staff Sgt. Shamel Joyner aka MellyRock submission for AFN Europe's DJOTY 2023. This a scoped hour from the Throwback Thursday show on November 30th, 2023. This hours features 80's music, Throwback Trivia, This Week in History, and the Native American Heritage Month Spotlight.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2023 05:04
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|78045
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110059166.mp3
|Length:
|00:13:17
|Artist
|SSG Shamel Joyner
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|AFN Radio
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Hometown:
|COLUMBIA, SC, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
