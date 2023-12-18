Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DJOTY Scoped Hour – AFN Bavaria - SSG Joyner aka MellyRock- 11/30/2023

    DJOTY Scoped Hour – AFN Bavaria - SSG Joyner aka MellyRock- 11/30/2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VILSECK, BY, GERMANY

    11.30.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Shamel Joyner 

    AFN Bavaria

    AFN Bavaria's Staff Sgt. Shamel Joyner aka MellyRock submission for AFN Europe's DJOTY 2023. This a scoped hour from the Throwback Thursday show on November 30th, 2023. This hours features 80's music, Throwback Trivia, This Week in History, and the Native American Heritage Month Spotlight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.26.2023 05:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 78045
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110059166.mp3
    Length: 00:13:17
    Artist SSG Shamel Joyner
    Year 2023
    Genre AFN Radio
    Location: VILSECK, BY, DE
    Hometown: COLUMBIA, SC, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DJOTY Scoped Hour – AFN Bavaria - SSG Joyner aka MellyRock- 11/30/2023, by SGT Shamel Joyner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    American Forces Network
    AFN Bavaria
    DJOTY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT