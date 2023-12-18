Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Strengthening Partnerships in the Pacific

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    12.20.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    American Forces Network Incirlik highlights the U.S. Air Force 15th Wing, Royal Australian Air Force No. 36 Squadron and Royal Air Force 99 Squadron during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-2 at RAAF Base Amberley in Queensland, Australia, on Dec. 20, 2023, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye. (Defense Media Activity radio newscast by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    Date Taken: 12.20.2023
    Date Posted: 12.21.2023 02:44
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, AFN INCIRLIK RADIO NEWSCAST: Strengthening Partnerships in the Pacific, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    turkey
    news
    incirlik
    royal air force
    audit

