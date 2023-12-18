Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    188th Wing Podcast - Reblue #1- Followership

    188th Wing Podcast - Reblue #1- Followership

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SMITH, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.31.1969

    Audio by Master Sgt. Chauncey Reed 

    188th Wing

    In this installment of Reblue, we delve into the intricate dynamics of leadership as we explore the diverse realms of followership. Unpack the nuances of various follower types encountered by leaders navigating the complexities of their roles. Reblue, a series dedicated to revisiting pivotal topics like Airmanship, followership, conflict resolution, and situational leadership, invites you to reexamine these fundamental principles at a juncture in your career where their application is a daily necessity. Gain a renewed perspective on the leadership challenges you presently confront and those looming on the horizon. Tune in for a thought-provoking exploration of leadership in action.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.1969
    Date Posted: 12.20.2023 14:41
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 77999
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110056675.mp3
    Length: 00:00:00
    Location: FORT SMITH, AR, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 188th Wing Podcast - Reblue #1- Followership, by MSgt Chauncey Reed, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arkansas
    Ebbing Air National Guard Base
    188th Wing
    followership
    Reblue
    Arkansas Naitonal Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT