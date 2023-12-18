Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Fit Chap - Graduation Day

    The Fit Chap - Graduation Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JACKSON , SC, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2023

    Audio by Maj. Jason Phipps 

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps

    CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews two graduates of Chaplain Basic Officer Leader Course, Class 23-003 - CH (1LT) Jacob Zhang and 1LT Chad Smith. Each share their unique calling to the Chaplain Corps and their impressions of CHBOLC after having completed the course on 14 December 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 15:45
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77974
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110053049.mp3
    Length: 00:33:28
    Location: FORT JACKSON , SC, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fit Chap - Graduation Day, by MAJ Jason Phipps, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    National Guard
    army chaplain corps
    chaplain candidate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT