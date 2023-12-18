The Fit Chap - Graduation Day

CH (MAJ) Jason Phipps interviews two graduates of Chaplain Basic Officer Leader Course, Class 23-003 - CH (1LT) Jacob Zhang and 1LT Chad Smith. Each share their unique calling to the Chaplain Corps and their impressions of CHBOLC after having completed the course on 14 December 2023.
|12.19.2023
|12.18.2023 15:45
|Newscasts
|77974
|2312/DOD_110053049.mp3
|00:33:28
|FORT JACKSON , SC, US
|9
|0
|0
