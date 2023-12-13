Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Naples Radio News

    AFN Naples Radio News

    NAPLES, ITALY

    12.13.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anton Wendler 

    AFN Naples

    During a press briefing PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY AIRFORCE BIRGADIER GENERAL PAT RYDER DETAILED THE DoD’s PLANS involving the ongoing situation in the middle east and the USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51) arrives in Souda bay, Greece.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 06:04
    Location: NAPLES, IT
    Radio
    AFN

