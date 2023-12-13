Radio news highlighting Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Ecuadorian Ministers in Washington D.C. and Navy Medicine Campaign Plan (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 06:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77930
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110048872.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - Secretary of State with Ecuadorian Ministers & Navy Medicine Campaign, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT