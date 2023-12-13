Radio news highlighting President Biden's press conference alongside Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20) returns to homeport in Gaeta, Italy. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 06:01
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77929
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110048871.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Naples Radio News - President Biden on Ukraine & USS Mount Whitney Returns to Homeport, by PO2 Ethan Morrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT