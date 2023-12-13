Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Electrical Beakers and Safety Hazards News Update

    Electrical Beakers and Safety Hazards News Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.15.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Every Air Force facility should have multiple facility managers so please know who they are, they are there to help with faults before calling us. Dust will get into the outlets and when you plug things into them, they could trip circuit breakers. (U.S. Army audio by SSG Tamillyah Jo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 05:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77925
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110048838.mp3
    Length: 00:01:50
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Electrical Beakers and Safety Hazards News Update, by SSG Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News
    Electrical
    786th CES

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT