    AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Holiday Stress and Night OPs

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    12.08.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Destani Matheny 

    AFN Kunsan

    This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers Chaplain Thad Todd giving ways to combat holiday stress and EOD, SFS, SERE tag-teaming night operations at Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Destani K. Matheny)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 23:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Holiday Stress and Night OPs, by SSgt Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    chapel
    sere
    holiday
    sfs
    eod
    chaplain

