This AFN Kunsan Radio Update covers Chaplain Thad Todd giving ways to combat holiday stress and EOD, SFS, SERE tag-teaming night operations at Kunsan. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sergeant Destani K. Matheny)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 23:26
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77915
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110048454.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Kunsan Radio Update - Holiday Stress and Night OPs, by SSgt Destani Matheny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT