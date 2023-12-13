Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples News: Biden on AID to Ukraine & Arleigh Burke Port Visit

    AFN Naples News: Biden on AID to Ukraine & Arleigh Burke Port Visit

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ITALY

    12.14.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew Eder 

    AFN Naples

    President Biden during a meeting with Ukrainian president Zelenskyy pledged that the U.S. will continue to stand with Ukraine.
    &
    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), currently assigned to the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG), arrived in Souda Bay, Crete, for a regularly scheduled port visit.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 08:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77890
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110046096.mp3
    Length: 00:02:21
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples News: Biden on AID to Ukraine & Arleigh Burke Port Visit, by PO2 Andrew Eder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAPLES
    Port
    VISIT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT