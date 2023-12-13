Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Action Cast - December 2023

    Community Action Cast - December 2023

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Timestamps:

    00;00;07 Certificates
    00;02;10 Calendar
    00;05;00 Integrated Resilience Office
    00;08;26 JBER Life!
    00;11;00 Mental Health Clinic
    00;12;00 Operational Support Team
    00;13;12 NAF HR
    00;14;34 Hillberg
    00;15;25 AAFES
    00;19;30 Fitness and Aquatics Manager
    00;20;45 Occupational Safety

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.13.2023 16:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77860
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110042725.mp3
    Length: 00:25:21
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Action Cast - December 2023, by SrA Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JBER

