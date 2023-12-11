Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 5 - "Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point pt.2"

    Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 5 - "Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point pt.2"

    MD, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Audio by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Episode 5 – “Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point – Part 2” – Special Guest Lucas Taylor, spouse of MG (Ret.) Randy Taylor, joins Sean Kief and Susan Thompson to discuss his two-year occupancy of Quarters One, the Commanding Officer’s Quarters at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

    TAGS

    Maryland
    Army History
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    Sean Kief
    Susan Thompson

