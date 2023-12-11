Aberdeen Proving Ground's Hidden History - Episode 5 - "Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point pt.2"

Episode 5 – “Plumb Crazy at Plumb Point – Part 2” – Special Guest Lucas Taylor, spouse of MG (Ret.) Randy Taylor, joins Sean Kief and Susan Thompson to discuss his two-year occupancy of Quarters One, the Commanding Officer’s Quarters at Aberdeen Proving Ground.
