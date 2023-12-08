Empowering Excellence with Art & Frankie – Episode 10: Mission Mindset Matters

On this episode, we talk about igniting a passion for purpose in the workforce!



Join us in exploring the WHY behind your actions, embracing a mission that puts the warfighter first, and being part of something larger than yourself.



Embark on a journey that taps into the core of our mission to discover the power of rallying behind a cause, serving the nation, and providing essential information warfare systems in an ever-evolving world.



Art and Frankie chat with Mr. Mike Spencer, executive director for the Fleet Readiness Directorate, to learn how understanding and belonging to the fleet's mission builds a culture that resonates throughout NAVWAR and the entire Navy.



By fostering cohesion and ensuring every member understands their role, we create a stronger connection and ownership, enhancing the enterprise's success.



Tune in and be inspired to embrace the mission!