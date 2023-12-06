Sergeant's Time Podcast - Episode 02 - SFC Buroughs

The NCO Journal team and special guest, SFC Shane Burroughs discuss his recent selection as the 2023 Regular Army Recruiter of the Year, who inspires him, his life-changing stories, and other interesting topics during the Sergeant's Time Podcast.
