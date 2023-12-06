Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sergeant's Time Podcast - Episode 02 - SFC Buroughs

    12.08.2023

    Audio by Santiago Zapata 

    The NCO Journal

    The NCO Journal team and special guest, SFC Shane Burroughs discuss his recent selection as the 2023 Regular Army Recruiter of the Year, who inspires him, his life-changing stories, and other interesting topics during the Sergeant's Time Podcast.

    This work, Sergeant's Time Podcast - Episode 02 - SFC Buroughs, by Santiago Zapata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NCO
    Podcast
    Recruiter of the Year
    NCO Journal
    Sergeant's Time Podcast
    Shane Burroughs

