Recently, United States Army Garrison Bavaria hosted the Rose Barracks tree lighting ceremony in Vilseck, Germany.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 09:00
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77810
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110035723.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|BY, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bavaria Radio News November 7, 2023, by SGT Danilo Pascaretta and SGT Owen Thez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT