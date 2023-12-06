Capt. Peter J. Hatcher, Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on his weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego Garcia December 06, 2023. This episode’s discussion included announcements, shout-outs, and the introduction of this week’s guest, Navy Counselor 1st Class Michelle Bowie.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 22:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77772
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110034789.mp3
|Length:
|00:38:46
|Artist
|MC3 Emily Guillory
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American Forces Network Diego Garcia “In the Studio” Radio Show, by SN Emily Guillory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT