    American Forces Network Diego Garcia “In the Studio” Radio Show

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    12.06.2023

    Audio by Seaman Emily Guillory 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    Capt. Peter J. Hatcher, Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks on his weekly radio show at American Forces Network Diego Garcia December 06, 2023. This episode’s discussion included announcements, shout-outs, and the introduction of this week’s guest, Navy Counselor 1st Class Michelle Bowie.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 22:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:38:46
    Location: IO
    AFN
    Commanding Officer
    Radio Show
    Diego Garcia
    NSFDiegoGarcia

