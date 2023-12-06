Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 182 Army Esports

    12.08.2023

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    This episode we go to the world of online gaming, or Esports, and our own Sgt. Jeffery Kramer, who is part of the Soldier Showdown 5 which is a tournament of contestants across the Army. Hear how Esports and the Army are a great mix.

    #ArmyGaming #Esports #Soldiersingaming

