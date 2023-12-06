Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spangdahlem Radio News 231205

    Spangdahlem Radio News 231205

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, GERMANY

    12.05.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    The Following was the radio news report for AFN Spangdahlem for December 5th 2023

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 03:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77756
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110032785.mp3
    Length: 00:00:46
    Artist JBII
    Year 2022
    Genre Blues
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AB, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spangdahlem Radio News 231205, by SrA Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Radio
    Radio News
    AFN Spangdahlem

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT