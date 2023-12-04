This is a 30-second spot publicizing the Warrior Zone's "Take Me Back Tuesday" event, happening every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Baumholder, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 03:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77733
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110030327.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Take Me Back Tuesdays, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT