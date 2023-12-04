Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton Gaggle aboard Air Force One En Route to Boston, MA
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 12:28
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77730
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110029134.mp3
|Length:
|00:12:59
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Principal Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton Gaggle aboard Air Force One En Route to Boston, MA, by Adam Reese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT