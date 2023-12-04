SSI Live Podcast – Ep 104 – R. EVan Ellis on the election of Javier Milei in Argentina

SSI Live 104 – Implications of Milei’s Election in Argentina – Libertarian Javier Milei recently won a landslide victory in Argentina’s presidential election on a platform of radical reform designed to solve the country’s major economic challenges. How did Milei pull it off? What came out of his post-election trip to the United States? How likely is he to achieve his policy aims at home and abroad? And what are the implications for the U.S.-Argentinian security relationship? SSI’s Dr. Evan Ellis joined SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni to discuss these questions and more. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.