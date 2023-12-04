Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Evan Ellis on the election of Javier Milei in Argentina

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2023

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    SSI Live 104 – Implications of Milei’s Election in Argentina – Libertarian Javier Milei recently won a landslide victory in Argentina’s presidential election on a platform of radical reform designed to solve the country’s major economic challenges. How did Milei pull it off? What came out of his post-election trip to the United States? How likely is he to achieve his policy aims at home and abroad? And what are the implications for the U.S.-Argentinian security relationship? SSI’s Dr. Evan Ellis joined SSI Live host Dr. John R. Deni to discuss these questions and more. Listen here, download to your device, or subscribe below.

    This work, Dr. Evan Ellis on the election of Javier Milei in Argentina, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Argentina
    Libertarian Javier Milei
    John R. Deni
    R. Evan Ellis

