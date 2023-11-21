Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Bahrain Monday Midnight Mystery Show - Legend of Sleepy Hollow

    AFN Bahrain Monday Midnight Mystery Show - Legend of Sleepy Hollow

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAHRAIN

    10.29.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Monday Midnight Mystery Show covering scary stories during the month of October with Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg and guests. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Nye)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 02:44
    Category: Recording
    Audio ID: 77702
    Filename: 2312/DOD_110025356.mp3
    Length: 00:06:32
    Artist MCC Justin Stumberg - MC2 Jonathan Nye
    Year 2023
    Genre Recording
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Bahrain Monday Midnight Mystery Show - Legend of Sleepy Hollow, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Bahrain
    Radio
    Halloween

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT