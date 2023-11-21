Weekly radio segment featuring Cmdr. Elyse Braxton, Public Health Nurse at U.S. NMRTU Bahrain. This week’s episode featured discussions about Tobacco Cessation. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 05:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Audio ID:
|77699
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110024203.mp3
|Length:
|00:19:05
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Bahrain - Wellness Wednesday with Cmdr. Braxton and MC2 Nye - Tobacco Cessation, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT