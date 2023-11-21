Radio interview featuring Master at Arms Senior Chief Autumn NoRunner, Mission Commander at Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2 Detachment who discussed her experience with Native American Heritage within the Southern Blackfeet tribe. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye).
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 04:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77696
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110024140.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Interview
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 231130 Native American Heritage Month Interview with MACS Autumn NoRunner, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT