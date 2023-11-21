Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    231130 Native American Heritage Month Interview with MACS Autumn NoRunner

    BAHRAIN

    11.30.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Radio interview featuring Master at Arms Senior Chief Autumn NoRunner, Mission Commander at Maritime Expeditionary Security Group 2 Detachment who discussed her experience with Native American Heritage within the Southern Blackfeet tribe. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye).

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 04:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:09:30
    Genre Interview
    Radio
    AFN
    Bahrain
    Interview

