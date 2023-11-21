KMC Update - 2023 Recap and CFC Campaign

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77679" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Brig. Gen. Otis Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, spoke to American Forces Network Kaiserslautern about what 2023 meant for his wing and what's on the horizon in 2024 Dec. 1, 2023. In light of the ongoing Combined Federal Campaign, Master Sgt. Matthew Parker, 86th AW CFC lead, also spoke with AFN about methods of donation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)