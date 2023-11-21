Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - 2023 Recap and CFC Campaign

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.01.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Brig. Gen. Otis Jones, 86th Airlift Wing commander, spoke to American Forces Network Kaiserslautern about what 2023 meant for his wing and what's on the horizon in 2024 Dec. 1, 2023. In light of the ongoing Combined Federal Campaign, Master Sgt. Matthew Parker, 86th AW CFC lead, also spoke with AFN about methods of donation. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 09:21
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - 2023 Recap and CFC Campaign, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Turkey
    Combined Federal Campaign
    CFC
    Ramstein Air Base
    Ukraine
    Turkiye

