A 30 second spot for AFN Spangdahlem advertising the Polar Express event at the base library.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 04:09
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77670
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110020817.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Storytime on the Polar Express, by SrA Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT