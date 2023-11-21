NAPLES, Italy (Nov. 14, 2023) Radio spot created for USO Paws in the Park: Santa Paws event. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Rumple)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.01.2023 04:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77669
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110020808.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Paws in the Park: Santa Paws Spot, by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT