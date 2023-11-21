The 86th Force Support Squadron offers a lot of options for service members stationed on Ramstein Air Base. (U.S. Army audio by SGT Kevin Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.30.2023 09:47
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77655
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110019317.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commercial Spot - 86Fss (15 sec), by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT