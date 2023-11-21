Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commercial Spot - 86 FSS (30 sec)

    Commercial Spot - 86 FSS (30 sec)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.30.2023

    Audio by Sgt. Kevin Henderson 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    The 86th Force Support Squadron offers a lot of options for service members stationed on Ramstein Air Base. (U.S. Army audio by SGT Kevin Henderson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 09:47
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77654
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110019316.mp3
    Length: 00:00:30
    Year 2023
    Genre Blues
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commercial Spot - 86 FSS (30 sec), by SGT Kevin Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    fun
    food
    facilities
    86th Airlift Wing
    86Fss
    educational classes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT