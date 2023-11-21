AFN Naples Radio News - DoD Airlifts Supplies to Gaza & U.S. and U.K. Navies in Mediterranean

Radio news highlighting DoD airlifting supplies to Gaza in humanitarian aid and U.S. and U.K. navies work together in the Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ethan Jaymes Morrow)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 10:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77620
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110017393.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
