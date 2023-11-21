KMC Update - Winter Tires and Baumholder Events

Tammy Muckenfuss and Mary Del Rosario, both from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's public affairs office, joined American Forces Network Kaiserslautern Nov. 29, 2023, in reminding service members stationed in Germany's Kaiserslautern Military Community about the need to install Winter tires and of local events. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 05:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77611
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110017039.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
