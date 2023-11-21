Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC Update - Winter Tires and Baumholder Events

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.29.2023

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Tammy Muckenfuss and Mary Del Rosario, both from U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz's public affairs office, joined American Forces Network Kaiserslautern Nov. 29, 2023, in reminding service members stationed in Germany's Kaiserslautern Military Community about the need to install Winter tires and of local events. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 05:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77611
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110017039.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Update - Winter Tires and Baumholder Events, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kaiserslautern
    KMC
    Baumholder
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz
    Baumholder Military Community

