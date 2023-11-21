This is a 30-second spot publicizing the Warrior Zone's Take Me Back Tuesday event happening every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Smith Barracks in Baumholder, Germany. (U.S. Air Force audio by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|11.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.29.2023 03:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77609
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110016906.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Radio Spot - Take Me Back Tuesdays, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT