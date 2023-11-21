Fort McCoy Natural Resources Branch Chief speaks to media aboout prescribed burn process

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77598" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Tim Wilder, chief of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch, talks with media members about the prescribed burn process Nov. 13, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The interview was part of a media event covering a special fall prescribed burn at Fort McCoy. The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, under contract with the post. Prescribed burns also improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential. Burns also give native species an opportunity to compete against some of the non-native species, as many native species depend on fire to help stimulate them and set back non-native species. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)