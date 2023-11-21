Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Natural Resources Branch Chief speaks to media aboout prescribed burn process

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Audio by Scott Sturkol                                                                                   

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Tim Wilder, chief of the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch, talks with media members about the prescribed burn process Nov. 13, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The interview was part of a media event covering a special fall prescribed burn at Fort McCoy. The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, under contract with the post. Prescribed burns also improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential. Burns also give native species an opportunity to compete against some of the non-native species, as many native species depend on fire to help stimulate them and set back non-native species. (U.S. Army Audio by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 14:34
    Category: Newscasts
    This work, Fort McCoy Natural Resources Branch Chief speaks to media aboout prescribed burn process, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    natural resources management
    prescribed burns
    Fort McCoy Garrison

