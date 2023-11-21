Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Living in Recovery - Episode 6

    UNITED STATES

    10.17.2023

    Courtesy Audio

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Jimmy’s Journey from Lifestyle Choice to Recovering From Problem Drinking.
    Jimmy shares his recovery experience and how treatment helped him come to terms with his addiction. Jimmy talks about how drinking changed from a lifestyle choice to becoming a problem and currently how recovery is an integral part of his life.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.28.2023 11:25
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77597
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110015910.mp3
    Length: 00:28:06
    Year 2023
    Location: US
    Living in Recovery

