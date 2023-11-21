Living in Recovery - Episode 6

Jimmy’s Journey from Lifestyle Choice to Recovering From Problem Drinking.

Jimmy shares his recovery experience and how treatment helped him come to terms with his addiction. Jimmy talks about how drinking changed from a lifestyle choice to becoming a problem and currently how recovery is an integral part of his life.