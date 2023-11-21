Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Office of Special Needs EFMP Podcast: Exceptional Family Member Program Standardization — Monitoring and Oversight Enhancements

    Office of Special Needs EFMP Podcast: Exceptional Family Member Program Standardization — Monitoring and Oversight Enhancements

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Audio by Bruce Moody 

    Military OneSource

    Learn about the new EFMP policy, the Defense Department’s effort to standardize EFMP across the services and provide consistent, seamless support for families with special medical and/or educational needs. Find out what changes are being made to the monitoring and oversight process of the program. Monitoring and oversight involves the collection of data that provides information on program efficiencies and satisfaction, and identifies where there are needs, then uses that information to further enhance the program.
    Host Bruce Moody speaks with Tomeshia Barnes from the Office of Special Needs.
    Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/special-needs/efmp/ to learn about the resources and support available to families with special medical and/or educational needs.
    Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.

    Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback. You may also share feedback on the EFMP program through the EFMP feedback form: https://public.militaryonesource.mil/efmpfeedback.

    The Office of Special Needs EFMP Podcast series from Military OneSource is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Location: DC, US
    DOD
    resources
    military
    parenting
    EFMP
    military onesource

