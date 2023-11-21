Office of Special Needs EFMP Podcast: EFMP Standardization – Exceptional Family Member Program Family Support Services Enhancements

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77581" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Learn about changes to EFMP Family Support services. Family Support assists families with navigating and accessing the support they need, providing information and referrals as well as nonclinical case management support. The changes to Family Support are part of the Defense Department’s new standardization policy for EFMP. The changes ensure support provided to families with special medical and/or educational needs is consistent from service to service.

Host Bruce Moody speaks with Tomeshia Barnes from the Office of Special Needs.

Visit Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/special-needs/efmp/ to learn about the resources and support available to families with special medical and/or educational needs. Find contact information for your EFMP Family Support provider by searching www.MilitaryINSTALLATIONS.mil.

Bruce Moody is a public affairs specialist with the office of Military Community and Family Policy.



Share your feedback about this podcast as well as ideas for future episodes by visiting the Military OneSource Podcasts Feedback Form at https://public.militaryonesource.mil/podcast-feedback. You may also share feedback on the EFMP program through the EFMP feedback form: https://public.militaryonesource.mil/efmpfeedback.



The Office of Special Needs EFMP Podcast series from Military OneSource is an official resource of the Defense Department. For more information, visit MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647. Military OneSource is your 24/7 connection to information, answers and support to help you reach your goals, overcome challenges and thrive.