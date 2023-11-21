Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aether Podcast Episode 9 Ron Gurantz Clausewitz in Space

    UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Audio by Laura Thurston Goodroe 

    Air University Public Affairs Multimedia

    In Episode 9 of the Aether podcast, we visit with Dr. Ron Gurantz about his article, cowritten with Randy Carlson, "Clausewitz in Space: Friction in Space Strategy and Operations" from our Fall 2022 issue. The military must account for four sources of friction in space warfare and be prepared to contend with certain tradeoffs when mitigating these sources of friction.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 06:54
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77560
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110013860.mp3
    Length: 00:22:10
    Location: US
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aether Podcast Episode 9 Ron Gurantz Clausewitz in Space, by Laura Thurston Goodroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Space Operations

    TAGS

    #USSF
    #clausewitz
    #spacedomain
    #spacewarfare

