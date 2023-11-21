Aether Podcast Episode 9 Ron Gurantz Clausewitz in Space

In Episode 9 of the Aether podcast, we visit with Dr. Ron Gurantz about his article, cowritten with Randy Carlson, "Clausewitz in Space: Friction in Space Strategy and Operations" from our Fall 2022 issue. The military must account for four sources of friction in space warfare and be prepared to contend with certain tradeoffs when mitigating these sources of friction.
|11.02.2023
|11.27.2023 06:54
|Newscasts
|77560
|2311/DOD_110013860.mp3
|00:22:10
|US
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|1
|0
|0
