    2023 SETAF-AF Holiday Message

    ITALY

    11.26.2023

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    VICENZA, Italy - Command Sgt. Maj. Reese Teakell, Command Sgt. Maj. for Southern European Task Force - Africa, delivers a holiday message to the Vicenza Military Community (radio spot by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger).

    TAGS

    AFN
    Holiday Message
    AFN Vicenza
    2023
    SETAF-AF
    Lions Lead

