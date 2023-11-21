Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Bahrain - Wellness Wednesday with Cmdr. Braxton and MC2 Nye

    AFN Bahrain - Wellness Wednesday with Cmdr. Braxton and MC2 Nye

    BAHRAIN

    11.22.2023

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    AFN Bahrain

    Weekly radio segment featuring Cmdr. Elyse Braxton, Public Health Nurse at U.S. NMRTU Bahrain. This week’s episode featured discussions about Tobacco Cessation and Men's Health. (U.S. Navy audio by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

