Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Testing for Education

    AFN Aviano Radio News: Testing for Education

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    11.22.2023

    Audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the CLEP-A-THON hosted by the Aviano Education Center at Aviano Air Base on Area 1. (U.S. Air Force audio by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 05:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77527
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110010055.mp3
    Length: 00:02:29
    Year 2023
    Genre News
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Aviano Radio News: Testing for Education, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    CLEP
    DSST
    Radio News
    AFN Aviano
    Aviano Education and Training Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT