    Start Smart spot

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    11.21.2023

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    A 15-second spot for the Start Smart program that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Nov. 21, 2023 to Dec. 15, 2023. The Start Smart program is for children to learn to play team sports in a non-competitive environment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.22.2023 04:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Start Smart spot, by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Kaiserslautern MWR
    Start Smart

