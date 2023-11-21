Start Smart spot

A 15-second spot for the Start Smart program that will air on AFN Kaiserslautern from Nov. 21, 2023 to Dec. 15, 2023. The Start Smart program is for children to learn to play team sports in a non-competitive environment. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)