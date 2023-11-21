AFN Aviano Radio News: Countering Unmanned Aerial Systems

American Forces Network (AFN) Aviano radio news reports on the counter-small unmanned aircraft systems team at Aviano Air Base, Italy. The c-sUAS team tracks, monitors, and deploys countermeasures against drones that pose a threat or enters restricted airspace near base. (U.S. Air Force audio by Airman 1st Class Brandon Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2023 05:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77511
|Filename:
|2311/DOD_110009943.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
