    Fort Wainwright Snow Removal Podcast

    FAIRBANKS, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Audio by Cole Keller 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Fort Wainwright commander, Col. Jason Cole, discusses all things snow removal with a few subject matter experts in the first ever Fort Wainwright Podcast.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 16:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77505
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110009256.mp3
    Length: 00:19:03
    Album Fort Wainwright Podcast
    Track # 1
    Disc # 1
    Year 2023
    Genre Informational
    Location: FAIRBANKS, AK, US
    Fort Wainwright

